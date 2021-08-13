Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT at $10.13

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

TLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.