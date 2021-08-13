Analysts Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target at $49.50

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

