Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 173.17

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Serco Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.82). 1,648,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

