Analysts Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Target Price at $15.67

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $5,026,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

