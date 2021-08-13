Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $19.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

LC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,937. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,812 shares of company stock worth $236,421 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

