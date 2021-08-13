Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Target Price at GBX 30.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Shares of Hammerson stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 36.45 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 10,332,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.41. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

