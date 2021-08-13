Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €48.28

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.24 ($56.75).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, reaching €45.73 ($53.80). The company had a trading volume of 774,546 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.80. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.