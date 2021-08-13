Analysts Set Expectations for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 67.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,383. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

