Analysts Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

VAC opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

