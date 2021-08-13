Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $33.90

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Aramark by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,525. Aramark has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

