Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 502,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

