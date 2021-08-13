Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.57 Million

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report sales of $72.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $271.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,265. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

