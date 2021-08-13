Analysts Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.17). Express posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $6.01 on Friday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $398.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

