Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $231.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.15 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $229.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 160,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

