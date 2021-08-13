Analysts Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post sales of $310.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CCMP traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.39. 486,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $120.45 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

