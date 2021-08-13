Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.48. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,059. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

