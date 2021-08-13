Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 85.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RPM International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.