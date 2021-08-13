Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:LESL remained flat at $$24.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

