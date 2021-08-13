Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $168.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,895. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.