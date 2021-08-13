Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

