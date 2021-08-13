Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $531.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Amplifon will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

