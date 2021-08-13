AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 102,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. 1,282,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $349.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

