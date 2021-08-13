Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 97.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.