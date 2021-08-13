AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 479,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.