Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 60,645 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

