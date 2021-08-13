Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 469,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Shares of APRN opened at $4.26 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -3.44.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.