American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,074,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

