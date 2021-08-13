American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,677. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

