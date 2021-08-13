American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Shares of AFG opened at $135.40 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.06.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,723 shares of company stock valued at $12,799,974. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

