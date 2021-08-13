American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Finance Trust in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.