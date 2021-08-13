American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

AEL opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

