Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.08.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.41. Amedisys has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.