Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

DOX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,674. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.