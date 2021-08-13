AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AMCX opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

