Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,900 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,562 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

