Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

AMRN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

