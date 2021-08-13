Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $264.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

