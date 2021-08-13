Amarillo National Bank Has $15.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

