ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

