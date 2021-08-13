Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 10,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,983. The company has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

FREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

