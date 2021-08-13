Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 9,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,983. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.02.

FREY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

