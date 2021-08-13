Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.63 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.72.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
