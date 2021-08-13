Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.63 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.