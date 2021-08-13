Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $2,753.02. 42,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

