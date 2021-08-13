Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.50 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00009028 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and $72.50 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

