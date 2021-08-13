Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 73,851 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $109,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

