Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 290,028 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,028 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.19% of Driven Brands worth $113,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

