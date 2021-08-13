Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $21.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,705,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 28,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

