Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$51.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$51.12, with a volume of 1,239,857 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATD.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.27.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.