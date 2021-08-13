Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

