Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 133,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,120. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

